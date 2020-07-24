Farnsworth Alois BeckerGlendale - Born on October 14,1924. He took the Duesenberg to eternity on July 20, 2020, at 95 years of age.The "Becker" in Becker Post and Lumber, Farns was the most decent of men. With his brother Bob, they built a valued and respected business becoming the factory for post fencing, and home lumber. Many homes built in the 1960's had the Becker brand wood.His love of cars especially Studebakers, Buicks, and Duesenberg's were eclipsed only by his passion for beer. Nothing fancy, just keep it locally brewed. Pabst, Miller, Blatz, Schlitz and Old Milwaukee. And there was always a pipe and many stories.His kindness was palpable, his heart on his sleeve. He lacked self-pity, abounding in forgiveness. He loved his pets with pride. As a friend you could ask for none better.A long-time usher at St Monica Parish, his faith in God had the conviction of strength. He knew God, and there was no doubt.He added so much to the lives he touched. Missing him will be constant.He is preceded in death by his parents Andrew and Cressie (Nee Krumholz). His beloved wife Emily (Nee Goetz). His sibling's Andrew Becker, Robert Becker, Margaret Keehn (Nee Becker) and nephew Paul Allen Keehn. His best friends Maggie the dog, and Sookie the catHe is survived by nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends.A Visitation at the Funeral Home will be held on Wednesday July 29, from 5-7PM with a toast to his life at 6:30PM. A Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at St Monica Parish, 5681 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Whitefish Bay, WI 53217 on Thursday, July 30 at 10:30 AM followed by internment at Holy Cross cemetery. Both viewing and mass will have social distancing.