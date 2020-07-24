1/1
Farnsworth Alois Becker
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Farnsworth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Farnsworth Alois Becker

Glendale - Born on October 14,1924. He took the Duesenberg to eternity on July 20, 2020, at 95 years of age.

The "Becker" in Becker Post and Lumber, Farns was the most decent of men. With his brother Bob, they built a valued and respected business becoming the factory for post fencing, and home lumber. Many homes built in the 1960's had the Becker brand wood.

His love of cars especially Studebakers, Buicks, and Duesenberg's were eclipsed only by his passion for beer. Nothing fancy, just keep it locally brewed. Pabst, Miller, Blatz, Schlitz and Old Milwaukee. And there was always a pipe and many stories.

His kindness was palpable, his heart on his sleeve. He lacked self-pity, abounding in forgiveness. He loved his pets with pride. As a friend you could ask for none better.

A long-time usher at St Monica Parish, his faith in God had the conviction of strength. He knew God, and there was no doubt.

He added so much to the lives he touched. Missing him will be constant.

He is preceded in death by his parents Andrew and Cressie (Nee Krumholz). His beloved wife Emily (Nee Goetz). His sibling's Andrew Becker, Robert Becker, Margaret Keehn (Nee Becker) and nephew Paul Allen Keehn. His best friends Maggie the dog, and Sookie the cat

He is survived by nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends.

A Visitation at the Funeral Home will be held on Wednesday July 29, from 5-7PM with a toast to his life at 6:30PM. A Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at St Monica Parish, 5681 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Whitefish Bay, WI 53217 on Thursday, July 30 at 10:30 AM followed by internment at Holy Cross cemetery. Both viewing and mass will have social distancing.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 24 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Send Flowers
JUL
29
Service
06:30 PM
Send Flowers
JUL
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St Monica Parish
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved