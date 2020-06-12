Dr. Farrol Sims
Dr. Farrol Sims

Milwaukee - Dr Farrol Sims aged 82 passed away peacefully on Sat., June 6, 2020. Beloved husband of Lilian, loving father of Dr. Amanda (Michael Speyer, z'l) Sims and Dr. Leanne Sims. 'Adored' Zeida of Jacob and Joshua Sims Speyer. Also survived by his loving sisters, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

Farrol was a dedicated and empathic physician excelling in teaching medical students and residents. He was held in high esteem by his colleagues and co-workers and was loved by his patients.

He was compassionate, gentle and kind with a wonderful sense of humor. His interests were vast and varied, medicine, classical music, the arts and traveling to new countries. He was the eternal optimist and will be missed.

Memorial contributions to Cong. Beth Israel Ner Tamid or the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund appreciated. Please see funeral home website for full notice.








Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
