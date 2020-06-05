Faye A. Mayer(nee Stockhausen) died May 31, 2020 at age 77.Dear mother of Liberty (Alfredo) LiuPerez and Amanda (Jason Ermer) Mayer. Grandma of Mercury and Ozwin. Survived by other relatives and friends.Memorial service will be held at ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH 7809 Harwood Ave., Wauwatosa on Saturday, June 20th, visitation at 10 AM, service at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions may be sent to Wisconsin Humane Society or Hunger Task Force.