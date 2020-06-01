Faye Bernice Koeferl
(nee Enley) Passed away May 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edwin. Loving mother of Wayne, David, and Debbie. Proud grandmother of Michelle, David E., and Scott (Shawn) and great grandmother of Alex and Logan. Further survived by a brother, sisters, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Faye retired from Briggs and Stratton.
Private services were held
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 1 to Jun. 7, 2020.