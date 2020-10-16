1/1
Faye M. Klosowski
Faye M. Klosowski

(nee Neal) Died peacefully on October 5, 2020 at the age of 95. Loving wife of the late Norbert J. for 68 years of marriage. Cherished mother of Judy (David) Chattin, Richard of Nashville, TN, and Colette (James Carson) Broadrick of Nashville, TN. Loving mother-in-law of Kathy Klosowski. Loving grandmother of Gina (Christopher) Styer, Karleen (Michael) Skowronski, Acworth , GA Kurt (Dawn) Klosowski, Plano, TX, Paula (Ben) Bowers, Cottonwood Heights, UT., Jay (Rebecca) Broadrick, Diane Burden, Amy (Jim) Hurd, Wally (Sabrina) Broadrick, Special grandmother to Amanda and Megan Miller and Michael and Michelle Pennefeather. She loved her great grandchilren Anna and Ben, Skowronski, Natalie, Abbey and Andrew Luke Bowers, Ava and Grayson Klosowski, Kaitlyn and Alex Styer and Breanna and Ben Schram, Carson and Megan Broadrick. Faye is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Please see Funeral Home website for complete Tribute Obituary.

In lieu of flowers mass memorials or memorials to Support Student Education at St. Mary Parish School, Hales Corners are appreciated.

Visitation Thursday, October 15 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 PM at ST. MARY CATHOLIC FAITH COMMUNITY (9520 W. Forest Home Ave)(PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH). Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 16 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
OCT
15
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
ST. MARY CATHOLIC FAITH COMMUNITY (PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH)
Funeral services provided by
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 281-7145
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
