Services
Integrity Funeral Services
29134 Evergreen Dr.
Waterford, WI 53185
(262) 514-4600
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 3:45 PM
Norway Evangelical Lutheran Church
6321 Heg Park Road
WIndlake, WI
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
4:00 PM
Norway Evangelical Lutheran Church
6321 Heg Park Road
WIndlake, WI
Faye Pohl, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on September 27th, 2019.

Faye will be dearly missed by her children Victoria (Leonard) Mallak. Toni (Eric) McLaughlin, and Shayne (Michelle) Pohl; her siblings Gail (Tom) Kreuzer, Roan (Jackie) Arndt, and her sister-in-law Karen Arndt; as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Faye was proceeded in death by her husband Marvin Pohl and her brother Gary Arndt.

A celebration of Faye's life will take place on Friday October 4th, 2019 at Norway Evangelical Lutheran Church (6321 Heg Park Road WIndlake, WI 53185). Visitation will be from 3:00 to 3:50pm, followed by a 4:00pm memorial service.

Services Entrusted:

Integrity Funeral Services

www.integrityfunerals.net



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019
