Faye Pohl
Faye Pohl, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on September 27th, 2019.
Faye will be dearly missed by her children Victoria (Leonard) Mallak. Toni (Eric) McLaughlin, and Shayne (Michelle) Pohl; her siblings Gail (Tom) Kreuzer, Roan (Jackie) Arndt, and her sister-in-law Karen Arndt; as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Faye was proceeded in death by her husband Marvin Pohl and her brother Gary Arndt.
A celebration of Faye's life will take place on Friday October 4th, 2019 at Norway Evangelical Lutheran Church (6321 Heg Park Road WIndlake, WI 53185). Visitation will be from 3:00 to 3:50pm, followed by a 4:00pm memorial service.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019