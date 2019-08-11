Services
St James Congregation
W220N6588 Town Line Rd
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
9:30 AM
St. James Parish
W220 N6588 Town Line Rd.
Menomonee Falls, WI
View Map
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James Parish
W220 N6588 Town Line Rd.
Menomonee Falls,, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Felicia Provencher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Felicia Provencher


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Felicia Provencher Notice
Provencher, Felicia Felicia Provencher passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the age of 92. Loving mother of Robert, Donna Glover and Angela D'Amato (Sanford), grandmother of Darren Glover and great-grandmother of Dane and Taylor Glover. Felicia was preceded in death by her Mother Martha and Father Bronislaw (Brownie) Czarnecki, husband Albert Provencher, and granddaughter, Jessica Provencher. Best friend of the late Red Norvik and beloved longtime pal, the late Kay Toutant. Further survived by her close and caring friends, dear card-playing buddies, lovely cousins and relatives. A special thank you to her doctors and dedicated at-home caregivers who ensured her comfort. Felicia was full of life, whether being a restaurateur with her son Bob, an amazingly effective amateur gambler, or a card-playing raconteur with her many friends. She often spoke through her food-a quip was often followed by a container of homemade soup or a decadent dessert for anyone who needed a bit of physical or psychological nourishment, as she knew food spoke volumes. Visitation is at 9:30am followed by a Memorial Mass at 11:00am on Tuesday, August 13th at St. James Parish W220 N6588 Town Line Road in Menomonee Falls, WI 53051.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Felicia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline