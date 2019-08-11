|
|
Provencher, Felicia Felicia Provencher passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the age of 92. Loving mother of Robert, Donna Glover and Angela D'Amato (Sanford), grandmother of Darren Glover and great-grandmother of Dane and Taylor Glover. Felicia was preceded in death by her Mother Martha and Father Bronislaw (Brownie) Czarnecki, husband Albert Provencher, and granddaughter, Jessica Provencher. Best friend of the late Red Norvik and beloved longtime pal, the late Kay Toutant. Further survived by her close and caring friends, dear card-playing buddies, lovely cousins and relatives. A special thank you to her doctors and dedicated at-home caregivers who ensured her comfort. Felicia was full of life, whether being a restaurateur with her son Bob, an amazingly effective amateur gambler, or a card-playing raconteur with her many friends. She often spoke through her food-a quip was often followed by a container of homemade soup or a decadent dessert for anyone who needed a bit of physical or psychological nourishment, as she knew food spoke volumes. Visitation is at 9:30am followed by a Memorial Mass at 11:00am on Tuesday, August 13th at St. James Parish W220 N6588 Town Line Road in Menomonee Falls, WI 53051.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019