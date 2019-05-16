|
|
Monaghan, Felicia V. (Nee Schuster) Of Delafield, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Azura Memory Care of Oconomowoc at the age of 88. Jinny will be deeply missed by her children, Patrick Monaghan of Waukesha, WI, Catherine Monaghan of Cambridge, WI, Mary Monaghan of Atlanta, GA, Teresa Monaghan of Brookfield, WI, Colleen Monaghan of Denver, CO, Thomas (Sue) Monaghan of Milwaukee, WI; grandchildren, Cheri, Tami, Ashley, Rosalie, Allie, Kati, Brenna, Connor, Daniel, Nathan; great grandchildren, Presley, Jeorge, Kate, Dani; brothers, Gene Schuster, Orville (Elaine), Vernon (Margruite), Dennis (Marie), Virgil, Ronald. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerard "Jerry" Monaghan. The visitation for jinny will be held on Monday May 20, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until the start of services at 11:00 a.m. , at St. Anthony on the lake W280 N2101 Prospect Ave. (Hwy SS), Pewaukee, WI 53072.The Rev. Anthony Zimmer will be officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials are appreciated to Azura Memory Care 540 E Forest Street, Oconomowoc, WI.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 16, 2019