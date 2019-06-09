|
Fierro, Felix E. Born To Eternal Life Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the age of 80. Loving husband for 60 years of Belen Alicia (nee Holguin) Fierro. Beloved dad of Jann (Mike) Samarzja, Felix (Tara) Fierro, Robert (Hayley) Fierro and Ana Fierro. Beloved grandpa of Kori, Sara, Devin, Morgan, Kenni, Kallab and Karmella. Cherished brother of the late Connie Johnson, Gabriel (Ana) Fierro, Albert (Myra) Fierro, Mary Jane Trevino and George Fierro. Further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home TUESDAY, June 11, 2019 from 5:00-9:00 P.M. Rosary Service at 7:00 P.M. Additional Visitation Wednesday from 10:00 A.M.-11:00 A.M. at ST. ROSE OF LIMA CATHOLIC CHURCH 3005 W. Michigan St. Milwaukee. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M. Interment to follow Arlington Park Cemetery. Felix was a retiree after 37 years of service at Chicago and Northwestern Railroad. The family would like to thank the staff of VITAS Hospice, and the Greenfield Fire and Rescue team, for the tremendous care and compassion they showed Felix in his time of need. He will be deeply missed by many.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2019