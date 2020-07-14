Ferdinand "Ferdy" Feiss
Milwaukee - Passed away July 10, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved husband of Sarah Feiss (nee Kast). Cherished father of Dr. Leonard Feiss, Shelah (Mark Likoff, Esq.) Feiss, Esq. and Hon. David (Patricia Hanz, Esq.) Feiss. Loving grandfather of Daniel Likoff, Dr. Robyn (fiancé Alex Recker) Feiss and Molly Feiss. Further survived by other loving relatives and dear friends.
A private graveside service was held at Greenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made to Congregation Emanu-El B'ne Jeshurun or the Milwaukee Jewish Federation appreciated.