Franksville - Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved family on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Age 91, Beloved of husband of the late Laura. Dear father of Mary (Ken) Schingeck and Richard Joers (Joseph Plower). Grandfather of Dale Welloch, Dawn Welloch, R.J. Joers, Sarah Joers, Robert Stoltz, and Nikki Tioni. Further survived by nine great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Private funeral services have been held.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019
