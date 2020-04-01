Services
Peace of Mind Funeral Home
5325 West Greenfield Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53214
(414) 453-1562
Ferdinando D. Galioto

Ferdinando D. Galioto Notice
Ferdinando D. Galioto

Ferdinando D Galioto

New Berlin age 86 passed away peacefully March 30th, 2020

Preceded in death by his wife Maria Galioto (nee Busalacchi). Loving father of Joseph (Gloria) Galioto, Jackie (Edwin) Ramos, Rose (Miguel) Ortiz , Mary Grace Galioto (Ryan Lever) and his favorite friend Brenda Lever. Further survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial will be scheduled in the next few months.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 1 to Apr. 8, 2020
