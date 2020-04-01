|
|
Ferdinando D. Galioto
Ferdinando D Galioto
New Berlin age 86 passed away peacefully March 30th, 2020
Preceded in death by his wife Maria Galioto (nee Busalacchi). Loving father of Joseph (Gloria) Galioto, Jackie (Edwin) Ramos, Rose (Miguel) Ortiz , Mary Grace Galioto (Ryan Lever) and his favorite friend Brenda Lever. Further survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial will be scheduled in the next few months.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 1 to Apr. 8, 2020