Firmin H. Umhoefer
Pewaukee - Born to eternal life on July 8, 2020, age 87. Beloved husband of Marge (nee Schnittka) for 64 years. Loving father of Jeffrey(Debby), Steven(Sheryl), Michael(Mary), Julie(Nick), Gregrey(Esther), preceded in death by son David. Proud grandpa of 14 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Also, loved by other relatives & friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Wisconsin Parkinson Association appreciated. Firmin was a Korean war veteran. A private service will be held at a later date at Southern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery.