Behmke, Floreda (Nee LaCassse) Passed into eternal life on February 15, 2019 age 91 years. Preceded in death by her loving husband Leonard and her children Thomas and Janet. Survived by her son David (Robin) Behmke. Loving grandmother of Josiah Behmke. She is further survived by other relatives and friends. She will be deeply missed by all. Visitation will be held Monday, February 25, 2019 from 10am-11am at ST PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH (1720 E. Norwich Ave, Milwaukee) with a Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 11am. Private interment St Adalbert's Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 24, 2019