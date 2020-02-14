Services
Bruskiewitz Funeral Home
5355 West Forest Home Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53220-1410
(414) 321-1700
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
8500 W. Coldspring Rd.
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
8500 W. Coldspring Rd.
Florence A. Sawicki


1924 - 2020
Florence A. Sawicki Notice
Florence A. Sawicki

Born to Life April 29, 1924. Entered into Eternal Life Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the age of 95 years.

Beloved wife of the late Joseph for 54 years. Florence will be reunited with the love of her life after 24 long years apart.

Dear mother of Paul (Karen) Sawicki Sr. Loving grandmother of Paul (Julie) Sawicki Jr. and Amy (Neil) Adamec. Cherished great-grandmother of Kyle, Kayla, Kolton and Hadley. Florence was the last to pass from her generation. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 10 AM at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 8500 W. Coldspring Rd., followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Interment St. Matthias Parish Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
