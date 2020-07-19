1/
Florence and Edwin Kalisz
Florence & Edwin Kalisz

Florence (nee Mick) passed on February 28, 2020 at age 88. Edwin passed on June 9, 2020 at age 92. They are the loving parents of Karen Kalisz, John (Janine) Kalisz and Lynn (Jim) Rabeor, and grandparents of Nicholas, Martha, John, Elizabeth and Lauren. Edwin is survived by his sister Lois Paczocha. They are also survived by other relatives and friends.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Friday, Jul. 24 at 1 PM at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 3722 S. 58th St., followed by a Memorial Mass at 1:30 PM (please enter the Church via the handicapped entrance located off the south parking lot on the NE corner of the building). Due to COVID restrictions in place at the Church, we are unable to accept any floral tributes.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Memorial Gathering
01:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
JUL
24
Memorial Mass
01:30 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
