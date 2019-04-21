Services
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Director & Cr Sr
237 North Moreland Blvd.
Waukesha, WI 53188
(262) 542-6609
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Dewald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Dewald

Notice Condolences Flowers

Florence Dewald Notice
Dewald, Florence Reunited with her husband, Edward on April 12, 2019 at the age of 88. Devoted Mom of Bonny (Peter) Jakus, Jenny (Bob) Sadowski, Donna Dewald, Terri (Doug) Gordon and Mark (Donna) Dewald. Proud Grandma of Steve, Ryan (Erin), Brian, Katrina (Jake), Eric (Steph), Tim (Brittanie), Matt, Mitchell and Ali. Great Grandma of Mallory, Luke, Zach, Molly, Isaac and Baby Girl Hotchkiss due in August. Dear Sister of Mary Hoefs and niece Pam (Dean) Essmann. Sister-in-law of Jim Dewald, Chuck (Judy) Dewald, Del Sanborn, Carol (Harlin) Knecht and Bernice Dewald. Further survived by many relatives and friends, especially Myrna Grove, Ruth Dillon, Sandy Huebner and Ted Swartnes. Special thanks to Michelle, Kasa, Natalie, Melissa R., Julie and Jessie of Seasons Hospice. Also, thanks to the staff at Care-Age of Brookfield for your compassionate care of Mom. Services will be held at St. Leonard Catholic Church, W173S7743 Westwood Dr., Muskego on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation at 10:00 a.m. Private interment at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Leonard Endowment Fund in Mom's name appreciated. "Mom, you will always be loved, remembered and missed."
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Director & Cr Sr
Download Now