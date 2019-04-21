|
Dewald, Florence Reunited with her husband, Edward on April 12, 2019 at the age of 88. Devoted Mom of Bonny (Peter) Jakus, Jenny (Bob) Sadowski, Donna Dewald, Terri (Doug) Gordon and Mark (Donna) Dewald. Proud Grandma of Steve, Ryan (Erin), Brian, Katrina (Jake), Eric (Steph), Tim (Brittanie), Matt, Mitchell and Ali. Great Grandma of Mallory, Luke, Zach, Molly, Isaac and Baby Girl Hotchkiss due in August. Dear Sister of Mary Hoefs and niece Pam (Dean) Essmann. Sister-in-law of Jim Dewald, Chuck (Judy) Dewald, Del Sanborn, Carol (Harlin) Knecht and Bernice Dewald. Further survived by many relatives and friends, especially Myrna Grove, Ruth Dillon, Sandy Huebner and Ted Swartnes. Special thanks to Michelle, Kasa, Natalie, Melissa R., Julie and Jessie of Seasons Hospice. Also, thanks to the staff at Care-Age of Brookfield for your compassionate care of Mom. Services will be held at St. Leonard Catholic Church, W173S7743 Westwood Dr., Muskego on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation at 10:00 a.m. Private interment at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Leonard Endowment Fund in Mom's name appreciated. "Mom, you will always be loved, remembered and missed."
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019