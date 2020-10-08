1/1
Florence Doepke
Florence Doepke

Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at the age of 88. She was the beloved wife of Donald Doepke. Loving mother of Ronald and Laura (Jim) Ludke. Cherished and devoted grandma of Rachel, Katie and Meghan Ludke. Dear sister of Dorothy Rossmann. She was preceded in death by her infant son Andrew, her parents and her sister Rose Williams.

Florence graduated from South Division High School and worked at the First Wisconsin Bank. She was a devoted member of St. Jacobi Lutheran Church, a talented seamstress and an excellent cook and cake decorator. Florence enjoyed travel and going to all of her grandchildren's activities. She was the best grandma and adored her granddaughters. She will never be forgotten.

We will be forever grateful to my brother Ron Doepke for taking excellent care of our mother in her last years and especially her last weeks in home hospice. Special thanks to Dr. Ronald Cohen and Heartland Home Hospice for their compassionate care.

A private church service and burial were held on Friday, October 9, 2020, due to the COVid-19 restrictions. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. Jacobi are appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
4800 South 84th Street
Greenfield, WI 53228
(414) 281-5533
