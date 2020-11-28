Florence E. KimballBrookfield - (nee Patton) Passed away peacefully on November 22, 2020, at the age of 90. Florence is survived by her loving husband of 67 years Gene, their children; Guy Kimball, Pat Carriveau and Chris (Craig) Peglow, grandchildren; Jamie (Jason) Dunn, Ben (Cassie) Carriveau, Bill Carriveau (Amber), Tony Carriveau (Veronica), Jessie Carriveau, Shannon Kimball (Christopher), Alex Peglow, and great grandchildren; Hadley, Paxton, Mason and Huxley. Florence was preceded in death by her and Gene's first-born child Guy Thomas, as well as her parents Gerald and Elizabeth Patton, brother Patrick (Betty), and brother Harold (Virginia).Florence was born in Milwaukee on January 30, 1930 and never missed a chance to tell you that it was the same day that Franklin D. Roosevelt was born. She attended Wauwatosa High School where she was a member of the band. She often went roller skating, which is where she met Gene, and they were married in 1953.Florence was very creative, and when her children were school aged, she ventured into business and opened a flower shop in Brookfield: Florals by Florence. Along with being a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and businesswoman, she loved life, spending time with girlfriends, and was an avid gardener and bowler. She was on numerous bowling leagues at Bluemound Bowl and was lucky enough to make the 7-10 split; a memory she loved to share. Florence was proud to be Irish and although she suffered from dementia the last few years, her spunk and sass always showed through in true Irish fashion. She will truly be missed and forever loved.Due to COVID, Florence's memorial and celebration of life will not be held until gathering is allowed. Until then, please remember her fondly, raise a glass to the heavens, and toast a life well lived.