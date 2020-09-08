Florence Elizabeth Lindsay
Left us with many pleasant memories on September 7, 2020 at the age of 102. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jackson C. Lindsay and her beloved parents, Charles W. and Mabel Valencourt. Also preceded in death by her brother, Lt. Col. Charles W. Valencourt, Jr., his wife, Lois and sister Helen V. (Dr. David) Nicol.
Survived by her children Margaret Lindsay Mayhew, Stuart C. (Lisa) Lindsay and Jackson V. (Susan) Lindsay. She was also a devoted grandmother to Charles C. Mayhew IV, Victoria, Jackson C. II, Cameron, Abigail, Claire and William Lindsay. Further survived by her dear niece Ruth (Dr. David) Fox and her children, Lauren and Mathew.
Flo served in the American Red Cross at military hospitals in Boston and Ft. Sheridan during World War II. A Magna Cum Laude graduate of Iowa State University, she was working at Connecticut College after the War when she met Jack during a visit home to Milwaukee. An active community volunteer, she served on the Board of Directors of the Junior League of Milwaukee, Woman's Club of Wisconsin, Friends of Art, College Endowment Association, Collectors' Corner and Children's Service Society of Wisconsin. She was also elected as one of the first female members of the Vestry at St. Paul's Episcopal Church. She was particularly proud of her work in the formative years of the Milwaukee Blood Center. She also tutored students at Oriole Lane School in Mequon into her 90s.
In between all those activities, Flo managed to find time to play tennis into her 80s and was in demand as a bridge partner with her friends at the Town Club until she was over 100. She also found time to make countless batches of her trademark vanilla custard for ailing friends and made a wicked chocolate rum sauce. Above all, she brought joy and affection to her cherished family and friends.
Private family services will be held at Forest Home Cemetery. A family visitation and reception will be held at Feerick Funeral Home, 2025 E. Capitol Dr. on Friday, September 11th from 3 - 6 P.M. with safety protocols in place. Memorials to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Children's Service Society (MS 3050. P.O. Box 1997, Milwaukee, WI 53201-1997), the Woman's Club of Wisconsin Foundation or the charity of your choice
will be deeply appreciated.