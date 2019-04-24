Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Florence Ethel Rahn

Florence Ethel Rahn Notice
Rahn, Florence Ethel Went to be with the Lord on April 21, 2019 at age 93. Loving wife of the late Adolph. Dear mother of Natalie (Jerry) Hesse and Noel (Kathy) Rahn. Loving grandmother of Darrell (Judi) Hesse, Kevin (Jenni) Hesse, Colleen (John) Wachter, Rebecca (Keifus) Malone, Lisa (Tim) Semelbauer. Great-grandmother of Mikayla, Keenan, Jenna, Logan, Wyatt, and Carter. Also survived by her sister Lillian (James) Martens and other relatives. Visitation will take place at Falls Presbyterian Church, W156N7356 Pilgrim Rd. Menomonee Falls, on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 1pm until time of Funeral Service at 2:30pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Church are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2019
