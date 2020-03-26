Resources
Florence G. Hammer Notice
Milwaukee - (Nee Skwarek) Born to Eternal Life on Thursday March 26, 2020 at age 83. She is the beloved wife of the late Wayne. Loving mother of Cathryn (John) Anderson, Steven (Mary), the late Christopher (Renee), Timothy (Lynde), Michael, Jeffrey (Kris). Cherished grandma to Heather (Brandon), Daniel, Kyla, Ashley, Jenna, Jacob. She is further survived by other family and friends.

The family would like to thank the caregivers and staff at Reiman Cancer Center, especially Dr. Jonathan Treisman and Kelly Flugaur.

Private services were held. Internment at St. Adalbert Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020
