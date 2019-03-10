Services
Schramka Funeral Home
W164 N9034 Water Street
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-0330
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Morgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence G. Morgan

Notice Condolences Flowers

Florence G. Morgan Notice
Morgan, Florence G. (Bassett) Of Menomonee Falls, went home to the Lord on March 7, 2019 at the age of 95. Dear wife of the late Albert J. Morgan Sr. Beloved mother of Albert J. (Cynthia) Morgan Jr. Proud grandmother of Albert J. (Leah) Morgan III. Loving great-grandma of Claire and Nolan. Fond sister of Martha Arndt. Also survived by many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Florence was a member of North Avenue Baptist Church. She retired from Briggs & Stratton after many years of service. Visitation Wednesday, March 13, 5-7 PM at the Funeral Home with a Funeral Service at 7 PM. Graveside service Thursday, March 14, 11 AM at Pinelawn Memorial Park, 10700 W. Capital Dr. (Please meet inside Pinelawn gate by 10:45 AM). Memorials to the would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now