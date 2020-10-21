1/1
Florence Kawczynski
Florence Kawczynski

Greenfield - Passed to eternal life on Monday, October 19, 2020 at the age of 91. Preceded in death by her parents Stanley and Frances, brothers; Wally (Theresa), Edward (Virginia), Eugene (Jane), Raymond, sisters; Eleanor (Albert) Bertsche, Alice (John) Nitka, Evelyn (Edward) Stawicki and Rita (Richard) Reszel, and brother-in-law Raymond Lukaszewski.

Survived by her sister Leona Lukaszewski and sister-in-law Lillian Kawczynski, and nieces Barbara and Susan Lukaszewski. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A special thanks to Carol and her daughter Sarah and their families for all of their help during Florence's stay at Layton Terrace.

Florence was a graduate of South Division High School and was employed at W.A Krueger/ Quad Graphics. She was an avid bowler, winning many trophies. She also enjoyed traveling to Europe with her church group.

Visitation on TUESDAY, October 27, 2020 from 9:30-11:00 A.M. at THE CHURCH OF IMMACULATE CONCEPTION 1023 E. Russell Avenue. Milwaukee. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M. Private inurnment St. Adalbert Cemetery.

Per state mandate, face coverings are required for all who attend. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Church of Immaculate Conception are appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
THE CHURCH OF IMMACULATE CONCEPTION
Send Flowers
OCT
27
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
THE CHURCH OF IMMACULATE CONCEPTION
Send Flowers
