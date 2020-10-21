Florence Kawczynski

Florence KawczynskiGreenfield - Passed to eternal life on Monday, October 19, 2020 at the age of 91. Preceded in death by her parents Stanley and Frances, brothers; Wally (Theresa), Edward (Virginia), Eugene (Jane), Raymond, sisters; Eleanor (Albert) Bertsche, Alice (John) Nitka, Evelyn (Edward) Stawicki and Rita (Richard) Reszel, and brother-in-law Raymond Lukaszewski.Survived by her sister Leona Lukaszewski and sister-in-law Lillian Kawczynski, and nieces Barbara and Susan Lukaszewski. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A special thanks to Carol and her daughter Sarah and their families for all of their help during Florence's stay at Layton Terrace.Florence was a graduate of South Division High School and was employed at W.A Krueger/ Quad Graphics. She was an avid bowler, winning many trophies. She also enjoyed traveling to Europe with her church group.Visitation on TUESDAY, October 27, 2020 from 9:30-11:00 A.M. at THE CHURCH OF IMMACULATE CONCEPTION 1023 E. Russell Avenue. Milwaukee. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M. Private inurnment St. Adalbert Cemetery.Per state mandate, face coverings are required for all who attend. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Church of Immaculate Conception are appreciated.