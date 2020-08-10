1/
Florence Krupinski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florence Krupinski

(Nee Wichman, formerly Szalacinski)

Sunday, August 9th, 2020 at age 97.

Beloved wife of the late Ervin Krupinski. Loving mother of Richard (Melodie) Szalacinski and Mark (Mary) Szalacinski. Also survived by 7 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Florence was a great baker, enjoyed crafting and had a "crazy" sense of humor.

Visitation at the Funeral Home Monday, Aug. 17th at 10 AM, followed by a Prayer Service at 12 Noon. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 10 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bruskiewitz Funeral Home
5355 West Forest Home Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53220-1410
(414) 321-1700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bruskiewitz Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved