Florence Krupinski
(Nee Wichman, formerly Szalacinski)
Sunday, August 9th, 2020 at age 97.
Beloved wife of the late Ervin Krupinski. Loving mother of Richard (Melodie) Szalacinski and Mark (Mary) Szalacinski. Also survived by 7 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Florence was a great baker, enjoyed crafting and had a "crazy" sense of humor.
Visitation at the Funeral Home Monday, Aug. 17th at 10 AM, followed by a Prayer Service at 12 Noon. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery.