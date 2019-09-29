Resources
Florence L. Lonski Cedzo


1925 - 2019
The only daughter of Stella Kucak Lonski and Andrew Lonski, went home to heaven to join her beloved husband, Joseph, on September 19, 2019. Born March 15, 1925, in Milwaukee, WI, she met her first and only love, the handsome sailor, "Joe," Joseph Martin Cedzo, in 1946 at a local dance. The two married in Milwaukee on Sept. 3, 1949. They raised two daughters and two sons in Milwaukee before retiring to Oconomowoc in 1994. Joe preceded her in death in 1996. Florence volunteered at the Lake Terrace Apartment Country Store, belonged to St. Jerome's Catholic Church, and enjoyed being a member of the Parish Women's Club for a number of years.

Preceded in death by her husband, Joseph M. Cedzo, Florence was the dearest mother of Karen (Harvey), Bonnie (Charles), Dennis Cedzo (Eileen) and Joseph Cedzo (Lori); and the beloved grandmother of Ashley, Jennifer (Josh), Katherine (Val), Catherine (Nick), Emily and Andrew (Courtney); and the great grandmother of Gwendolyn and Freyja. She leaves nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Condolences, a service and burial for Florence were held on Monday, September 23, 2019, at Holy Cross Cemetery in Milwaukee.

Contributions in her name can be made to St. Jerome's Parish in Oconomowoc, WI.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019
