Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
ST. MATTHIAS CATHOLIC CHURCH
9306 W. Beloit Rd.
Milwaukee, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. MATTHIAS CATHOLIC CHURCH
9306 W. Beloit Rd.
Milwaukee, WI
Florence Lucille Graf

Florence Lucille Graf Notice
Florence Lucille Graf

Milwaukee - Born July 4, 1921, passed away peacefully October 8, 2019, with her family at her side. Beloved wife of 62 years to John "Bill" Graf. Loving mother of Paul (Dorothy) Posluszny, Edward (Madeline) Posluszny and Christy (Mike) Ertl. Proud grandmother of Sarah, Jenny, Kelly, Kim and Theresa. Loving great-grandmother "GG" of Nolan, Cameron, Stella, Danielle, Ethan, Ryan and Tyler. Further survived by her devoted sister Annie (Jim) Krejci as well as many nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Michael and Anna Pivonka and her sisters Evelyn Fuller and Irene Searing.

Visitation Tues., October 15, 2019 at ST. MATTHIAS CATHOLIC CHURCH 9306 W. Beloit Rd., Milwaukee from 9-10:45 AM, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Interment St. Matthias Cemetery to Follow.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019
