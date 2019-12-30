|
Florence M. Boczkiewicz
Fort Atkinson - Florence M. Boczkiewicz, 75, of Fort Atkinson, passed away December 23, 2019 at her home in Fort Atkinson. She was born on June 6, 1944 to Alex and Mary (Sroka) Kubiak. Florence graduated from Pulaski High School in 1962. She married Kenneth Boczkiewicz at St. John Kanty in Milwaukee on September 17, 1966. Florence worked at Heil company as a switchboard operator until she had her family. She then became devoted to raising her family and spending as much time with them as she could. She will be deeply missed by her family; husband, Ken Boczkiewicz of Fort Atkinson, son, Scott (Toby) Boczkiewicz of San Diego, CA, daughters, Lisa (David) Hollenberger of Johnson Creek, Amy (Andrew Treutelaar) Boczkiewicz of Oconomowoc, grandchildren, Paul Hollenberger, Emily Hollenberger, Jonah Boczkiewicz, Eliza Boczkiewicz, brothers, Philip (Sue) Kubiak, Michael (Jan) Kubiak, many nieces and nephews, and special friends, Tom and Darlene Foster. Florence is preceded in death by her parents, and in-laws, John and Viola Boczkiewicz. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jefferson with the Rev. Thomas Coyle officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery & Mausoleum in Milwaukee. Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Schneider-Michaelis Funeral Home in Jefferson with the Rosary at 6:30 and then again on Tuesday morning at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Please visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence, or light a candle in her memory.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019