Marks, Florence M. (Nee Gebert) Will be lovingly missed having passed away on June 13, 2019 after celebrating her 97th birthday on May 29. Born to William and Anna (Brandl) Gebert in Milladore, Wisconsin. Beloved wife of the late Victor H. Marks. Loving mother of Vicki (Don) Wade, extraordinary grandma to granddaughters Nicole Wade and Michelle (Mike) Kelly, and special GG to Madailein, Mackenna, and Macallan. Further survived by dear sister Eleanor "No No" Evans, treasured goddaughter, Jeri (John) Rypel, other nieces, nephews, family, friends, and former neighbors. Preceded in death by her brothers Walter, Clarence "Sandy", Robert "Hans" Gebert and sister, Elizabeth "Obie" Bliesner. Florence was retired from Johnson Controls. She lived a long and fulfilled life having enjoyed many family travels and family fun time at Golden Lake. She went by many names- Florence, Toots, mom, grandma and GG; but, her most treasured calling was grandma. We will miss her! Funeral services will be held Friday June 21, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Friday at the funeral home 11:00 am until time of services. Interment Wood National Cemetery. Memorials to Salvation Army or Aurora @ Home Hospice appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2019