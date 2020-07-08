1/
Florence M. Newkirk
Florence M. Newkirk

Born to Eternal Life on July 2, 2020 at the age of 92. Preceded in death by her husband Gordon. Loving mother to Linda (Al) Lawson, Neil (Patti) and John (Diane) Newkirk. Dear grandmother to Mike (Sheri), Wendy (Dave) and Jennifer (Scott). Also survived by 8 great-grandchildren. Sister to Ceil Miller and the late; Dorothy, Richard and John. Further survived by nieces and nephews.

Florence was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She treasured her family and was generous with her love and time. We will miss her kind spirit, her laugh and her caring heart. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Zilber Family Hospice for their kind and compassionate care. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial visitation at Divine Mercy Parish (800 Marquette Ave, South Milwaukee) on Monday, July 20 from 10 to 11 AM with Mass at 11 AM.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 8 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Divine Mercy Parish
JUL
20
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Divine Mercy Parish
Funeral services provided by
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
4147620154
