Florence M. NewkirkBorn to Eternal Life on July 2, 2020 at the age of 92. Preceded in death by her husband Gordon. Loving mother to Linda (Al) Lawson, Neil (Patti) and John (Diane) Newkirk. Dear grandmother to Mike (Sheri), Wendy (Dave) and Jennifer (Scott). Also survived by 8 great-grandchildren. Sister to Ceil Miller and the late; Dorothy, Richard and John. Further survived by nieces and nephews.Florence was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She treasured her family and was generous with her love and time. We will miss her kind spirit, her laugh and her caring heart. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Zilber Family Hospice for their kind and compassionate care. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial visitation at Divine Mercy Parish (800 Marquette Ave, South Milwaukee) on Monday, July 20 from 10 to 11 AM with Mass at 11 AM.