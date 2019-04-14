|
|
Stillman, Florence M. (nee Gerndt) Found peace on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the age of 92. Loving wife of the late Dean F. Stillman. Beloved mother of (the late Wayne (the late Cindy), (the late Dennis), Donald (Linda), Gary, Richard (Pamela), Diane, (the late Mark), Luane (Jere), Dean Jr. (Deanna), and Robert (Lisa). Dear sister of George (Elda) Gerndt. Florence is preceded in death by her siblings Orval Gerndt, Vernon (Edith) Gerndt, Millard (Muriel) Gerndt, Lucille Christiansen, and Marian Dzurick. Further survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home TUESDAY, April 16, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 PM. Additional Visitation Wednesday from 10:00-10:45 AM. Funeral Services at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow Forest Hill Memorial Park. Florence was a long time member of Unity Lutheran Church. Florence was also proud that she traveled 46 out of 50 states. She will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Leukemia Foundation are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019