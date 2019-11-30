|
|
Florence Martin (nee Brandt)
Longtime Hartland resident, passed away peacefully November 24, 2019 at the age of 88.
She was a faithful member of St. Charles Catholic Church. From kindergarteners to high schoolers in the Arrrowhead School District, Florence's smiling face greeted children on her bus for 41 years. Florence and John made Hartland their home for many years cultivating numerous great friends and civic relationships.
Florence was preceded in death by her husband John, daughter Jackie, brother Joe Brandt and sister Mary Sizer. She is survived by sons, Jerome (Toni), Jeff (Claudia) and John Jr., treasured son-in-law Byron (Peggy) Mitchell, grandchildren Kelly (Eric) Trager, and Ross Martin and great grandchildren Luke and Haley Trager. She is further survived by her sister Rita Schaefer, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 AM on Tuesday, December 3, at St. Charles Church 313 Circle Dr., Hartland, WI. Final rest St. Charles Cemetery. Visitation at church from 10:00 AM until the time of the Mass. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Charles Church.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019