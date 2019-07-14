Services
Florence Mary Kasten Notice
Kasten, Florence Mary (Nee Koepke) born to eternal life on July 9, 2019 at the age of 69. Beloved wife of Joel A. Dear mother of Joel J. (Angela) and Daniel. Sister of Phil (Nadine) Koepke, Martha Koepke, Jean Koepke and Chris (Marie) Koepke. Sister-in-law of Bill Kegler. Aunt of Allison, Scott, Logan, Chandler and Sierra. Florence received her Registered Nursing Degree from Alverno College and began working at St. Michael's Hospital in Milwaukee in the intensive care unit. Florence loved to travel with her friends while she was single. On June 10, 1977 Florence was united in marriage to Joel A. Kasten and where blessed with two sons. Later on Florence worked at Lasata Care Center. Florence had health issues for many years and the last three years as a patient at Lasata. Florence loved going to church, attending bible class and reading her bible. She lived a Christian life caring for the patients and caring for others after her shift ended. Florence was a city girl, but she truly loved the country life. Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 - 6:00 PM at First Immanuel Lutheran Church W67 N622 Evergreen Blvd. Cedarburg. Interment Zur Ruhe Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Monday from 4:00 PM - 5:45 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Guardian Angel Program, Radio WVCY or appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2019
