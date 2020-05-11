Florence Opiela
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florence Opiela

Milwaukee - Florence P Opiela (Nee Tokarski) Entered into Eternal Life and was reunited with her beloved husband, Florian, on Saturday, May 9th, 2020 at age 98. Wonderful Loving Mom of Allan (Maria) Opiela, Jeffrey (Mary) Opiela, Donna (Jim) Zoltak, Maryann (Mike) Tellier. Loving Honey of Leandra (Scott) Trzebiatowski and Amanda (John) Olivier. Proud Busia of Alyssa, Cassie and Allie. She is further survived by nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by her 8 siblings. Florence had a passion for playing cards, doing word search puzzles and had a knack for sewing and knitting. She loved making countless varieties of Christmas cookies and sharing them with family and friends. Her honesty was a trait you never knew when it would come out, often asking "Is that all you?!?!" Florence's greatest joy was her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Due to the current health crisis, a private family service will be held at Joseph Sass Funeral Home. Private entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 11 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Joseph E Sass Funeral Home
1019 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 744-3636
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved