Florence OpielaMilwaukee - Florence P Opiela (Nee Tokarski) Entered into Eternal Life and was reunited with her beloved husband, Florian, on Saturday, May 9th, 2020 at age 98. Wonderful Loving Mom of Allan (Maria) Opiela, Jeffrey (Mary) Opiela, Donna (Jim) Zoltak, Maryann (Mike) Tellier. Loving Honey of Leandra (Scott) Trzebiatowski and Amanda (John) Olivier. Proud Busia of Alyssa, Cassie and Allie. She is further survived by nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by her 8 siblings. Florence had a passion for playing cards, doing word search puzzles and had a knack for sewing and knitting. She loved making countless varieties of Christmas cookies and sharing them with family and friends. Her honesty was a trait you never knew when it would come out, often asking "Is that all you?!?!" Florence's greatest joy was her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Due to the current health crisis, a private family service will be held at Joseph Sass Funeral Home. Private entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.