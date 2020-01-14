|
|
Florence R. Janaszek
Milwaukee - (nee Laczniak) Born to Eternal Life January 13, 2020 at the age of 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Wayne (Barbara) and Gary. Dear grandmother of Jennifer (Anthony) and Katherine (Michael) and great-grandmother of Amelia. Sister-in-law of Jeannette Laczniak and Helen Lupinski. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Special thanks to the staff of St. Francis Place for their kind and compassionate care. Memorials to the or the would be appreciated.
Visitation Tuesday, January 21 from 10:00-11:00 AM at ST. ROMAN CHURCH (1810 W. Bolivar Ave) followed by the celebration of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 14 to Jan. 19, 2020