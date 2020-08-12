Florence R. MaciejewskiSouth Milwaukee - (nee Mijal) Born to Eternal Life Saturday, August 8, 2020, age 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Robert P. Survived by her loved and precious daughters Christine (Al Starosta), and Mary Beth. Also survived by nieces, Godchildren, other relatives and many good friends. Preceded in death by her parents Louis and Mary Mijal, mother and father-in-law Stephen and Marie Maciejewski, sister Jan (the late James) Borowicz, and brothers Eugene (Alice), and Sylvester Mijal.Florence had a very strong faith in God and was extremely proud of her Polish heritage and upbringing. She was an active member of the Riverwest Alumni Assoc., where she had grown up. Florence enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, but most of all, taking care of her family, and of course, "polka music and dancing" too! Relatives and friends will remember her thoughtfulness, kind spirit, and willingness to always lend an ear. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Erin O'Tool and staff, and Dr. Ahmad Khraisat and his nurse Cortney and staff for their care, concern, and compassion.Funeral Mass Wednesday, August 19, 11:00 AM at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 800 Marquette Ave., South Milwaukee. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday at the Church from 9:30 AM until the time of Mass.