|
|
Florence Ruth Waisbren
Bayside - (née Booxbaum) Born on January 26, 1927, died on April 25, 2020, age 93. Cherished mother of Dr. Burton (Jill) Waisbren, Dr. Susan Waisbren (the late Dr. Peter Houghteling), Laura (Myles) Stern, Dr. Charles (Laura) Waisbren, Ben (Lisa) Waisbren and Dr. Steven (Bernadette Groh) Waisbren. Loving grandmother of 17 and great-grandmother of 21.
Florence will be remembered for raising six children with calm and optimism. But in addition, she will be remembered and admired for her cooking, gardening, attainment of two master's degrees, commitment to her social work career, love of travel, intellectual curiosity, and loving attention to her large and adoring family. She was preceded in death by her devoted and beloved husband, Dr. Burton, in 2013. The last four years of her life were made comfortable and happy by her attentive and affectionate caregivers, Annie and Robert Ermitanio. She had a life well-lived, but will still be sorely missed.
It is suggested that those who wish to further honor the memory of Florence Waisbren may do so by making a contribution to the Sam Waisbren Memorial Basketball Program.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020