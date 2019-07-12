|
Frank, Florence V. (Nee Radloff) July 9, 2019, age 98 years. Beloved wife of the late Howard A. Dear sister of the late Evelyn Kowatsch-Oates. Special aunt to Kathy (Gary) Wierschem. Also survived by great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, July 13 at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK - CHAPEL OF THE CHIMES, 13235 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield from 10:00 AM, until the time of Funeral Service at 11:30 AM. Entombment Wisconsin Memorial Park. Memorials to Elmbrook Humane Society appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 12, 2019