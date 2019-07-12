Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK - CHAPEL OF THE CHIMES
13235 W. Capitol Dr.,
Brookfield, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK - CHAPEL OF THE CHIMES
Florence V. Frank Notice
Frank, Florence V. (Nee Radloff) July 9, 2019, age 98 years. Beloved wife of the late Howard A. Dear sister of the late Evelyn Kowatsch-Oates. Special aunt to Kathy (Gary) Wierschem. Also survived by great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, July 13 at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK - CHAPEL OF THE CHIMES, 13235 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield from 10:00 AM, until the time of Funeral Service at 11:30 AM. Entombment Wisconsin Memorial Park. Memorials to Elmbrook Humane Society appreciated.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 12, 2019
jsonline