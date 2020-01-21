Services
Phillip Funeral Home
1420 Paradise Drive
West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 338-2050
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Phillip Funeral Home
1420 Paradise Drive
West Bend, WI 53095
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
Phillip Funeral Home
1420 Paradise Drive
West Bend, WI 53095
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Floyd D'Andrea
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Floyd C. D'Andrea

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Floyd C. D'Andrea Notice
Floyd C. D'Andrea

Floyd C. D'Andrea, age 84, passed away Saturday January 18, 2020. He served in the US Air Force from 1953-1957. On July 5, 1997, Floyd married Stella Johnson Dornblaser.

Floyd is survived by his wife Stella; children; Anthony (Mary) D'Andrea, Jill (Rob) Gottschlich, Lisa Gilmore, Lora Dornblaser and Lana (David) Scherer; grandchildren; Josh, Chad, BJ (Elaine), Caitlin (Steve), David (Kiley), Kyle (Taylir), Matthew (Sarah), Michael, Emily, great-grandchildren Olivia, Hudson and Cecilia, and other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be at the funeral home Saturday January 25th from 12:00pm until 1:45pm at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W Paradise Dr West Bend). Memorial Service will be at 2:00pm. Full Military Honors will follow the service.

The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family (262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Floyd's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline