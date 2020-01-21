|
Floyd C. D'Andrea
Floyd C. D'Andrea, age 84, passed away Saturday January 18, 2020. He served in the US Air Force from 1953-1957. On July 5, 1997, Floyd married Stella Johnson Dornblaser.
Floyd is survived by his wife Stella; children; Anthony (Mary) D'Andrea, Jill (Rob) Gottschlich, Lisa Gilmore, Lora Dornblaser and Lana (David) Scherer; grandchildren; Josh, Chad, BJ (Elaine), Caitlin (Steve), David (Kiley), Kyle (Taylir), Matthew (Sarah), Michael, Emily, great-grandchildren Olivia, Hudson and Cecilia, and other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be at the funeral home Saturday January 25th from 12:00pm until 1:45pm at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W Paradise Dr West Bend). Memorial Service will be at 2:00pm. Full Military Honors will follow the service.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family (262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020