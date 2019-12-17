Services
Eernisse Funeral Home
1600 West Grand Avenue
Port Washington, WI 53074
(262) 284-2601
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Eernisse Funeral Home
1600 West Grand Avenue
Port Washington, WI 53074
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
6:00 PM
Eernisse Funeral Home
1600 West Grand Avenue
Port Washington, WI 53074
1939 - 2019
Port Washington, WI - passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the age of 80. He was born in Milwaukee to Floyd Sr. and Lydia (nee Baker) Peters on September 7, 1939. He married the love of his life Ann Rose on April 11, 1959 and together they had four children. A Memorial Service will be held at 6PM on Friday December 27, 2019 at Eernisse Funeral Home (1600 W Grand Ave. Port Washington, WI 53074). The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 4-6PM. The Eernisse Funeral Home of Port Washington is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 17 to Dec. 22, 2019
