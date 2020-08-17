1/1
Floyd G. Bichanich
Floyd G. Bichanich

West Allis - Floyd Bichanich entered Eternal Life Saturday, August 14, 2020, at the age of 83. Beloved husband of the late Joan (nee Schnydek). Dear father of Kelly (Michael) Schuster and Michael (Kathy) Bichanich. Loving grandfather of Samuel and Joshua (Briana Thadison) Schuster. Great-grandfather of Lelilah and Julia Schuster. Uncle of Jennifer (Robert) Strafford, Susan Zuelke, Christopher Schnyder, Wendy Hrica. Also survived by other relatives and many friends. Visitation at the Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis TODAY, Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 5-8PM with a Vigil Service at 7PM. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday August 20, 2020 at St. Rita's Catholic Church (2318 S. 61st, West Allis) at 10AM. Entombment Wisconsin Memorial Park. Floyd is a retired employee of Continental Can Co. & the West Allis/West Milwaukee School District. Avid bowler, Floyd took great pride in his family, to him that was all that he needed.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
AUG
19
Vigil
07:00 PM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
AUG
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Rita's Catholic Church
