Services
Schramka Funeral Home
W164 N9034 Water Street
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-0330
Resources
More Obituaries for Franc Pirc
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Franc Pirc

Notice Condolences Flowers

Franc Pirc Notice
Pirc, Franc Of Menomonee Falls. Born to life in Slovenia on March 29, 1942. Born to Eternal Life on April 17, 2019. Franc will be missed by his loving wife Carol (Nee Hagemann). Dear Pa to his two sons; Timothy (partner Dena Tate) and James (Monica). Cherished grandpa to Jennifer (Shawn) Thomason of AZ, David, Michael and Nathan of Menomonee Falls. Treasured brother of Joseph (Dorothy) Pirc and Mary. Brother-in-law to Margaret Schienke. Preceded in death by his parents Jacob Pirc and Rozalia Mlinar. Further survived by other relatives, friends and his constant companions Tippy and Fraidy. Franc was a retired employee of Sorgel-Square D/Schneider Electric. Visitation Saturday, April 27 at Bethlehem Ev. Lutheran Church, N84 W15252 Menomonee Ave, Menomonee Falls from 9AM until time of Funeral Service at 10:30AM. Interment Saturday at 3:30 at Oakwood Cemetery in Weyauwega, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church or WI Humane Society.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now