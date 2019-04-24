|
Pirc, Franc Of Menomonee Falls. Born to life in Slovenia on March 29, 1942. Born to Eternal Life on April 17, 2019. Franc will be missed by his loving wife Carol (Nee Hagemann). Dear Pa to his two sons; Timothy (partner Dena Tate) and James (Monica). Cherished grandpa to Jennifer (Shawn) Thomason of AZ, David, Michael and Nathan of Menomonee Falls. Treasured brother of Joseph (Dorothy) Pirc and Mary. Brother-in-law to Margaret Schienke. Preceded in death by his parents Jacob Pirc and Rozalia Mlinar. Further survived by other relatives, friends and his constant companions Tippy and Fraidy. Franc was a retired employee of Sorgel-Square D/Schneider Electric. Visitation Saturday, April 27 at Bethlehem Ev. Lutheran Church, N84 W15252 Menomonee Ave, Menomonee Falls from 9AM until time of Funeral Service at 10:30AM. Interment Saturday at 3:30 at Oakwood Cemetery in Weyauwega, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church or WI Humane Society.
