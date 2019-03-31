|
Smith, Frances A. "Fran", "Granny Franny" joined big Irv after a courageous fight with lung disease. She leaves behind countless friends, her kids, Carver (Brenda), Kelly (Colleen) and Kim (Nick) and 6 grandchildren. Siblings Dick Schwarte, Helen Nicklaus, Jeanne Kane and Mary Bowers (deceased). An art teacher and awesome mom, she defined living life to the fullest, never able to sit down. Tennis, golf, and going out to eat were her passions. A party to celebrate Fran: May 19th at 2:00 with remarks and entertainment at 3:00, at The Rock, 7900 Crystal Ridge Rd., Franklin. She requested a red & white theme. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to JDRF as two of her grandchildren have Type 1 Diabetes.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2019