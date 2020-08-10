1/
Frances "Fran" Arbetter
Frances "Fran" Arbetter

(Nee Berman) Passed away Aug. 8, 2020 at the age of 75. Beloved wife of Richard Arbetter. Cherished mother of David (Megan) Arbetter. Loving grandmother of Ezri, Max, Carolyn and Arya Arbetter. Dear sister-in-law of Judith (Gary Berman) Arbetter aka Lindsey Parker. Further survived by Jillian Arbetter, other loving relatives and many dear friends.

Private services have been held at Mound Zion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made to American Cancer Society or Ozaukee Family Services appreciated.








Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
