(Nee Hinton) Died on Oct. 5, 2019, at the age of 86. Known as Carolyn, she is survived by five children, Albert (Kathy), Michael (Laura), Ann (the late Steve) Reiser, Chris (Anne) and Mark; eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Albert, her brother, Thomas Hinton, and her two sisters, Annetta and Mary Jo.
Gathering at St. Anne's Salvatorian Campus, 3800 N. 92nd St., on Saturday, November 2, 2019, from 9:30-10AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM. A special thank you to the staff of Providence Court on St. Anne's Salvatorian Campus in Milwaukee for their loving care.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 16, 2019