Services
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Koehn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances E. Koehn

Notice Condolences Flowers

Frances E. Koehn Notice
Koehn, Frances E. (Nee Dorpat) Went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, March 1, 2019 at the age of 86 years. Loving wife of the late Charles Koehn. Beloved mother to Susan (Richard) Kleikamp, Bruce (Dawn) Koehn, Janet (Dean) Johnson and Steven (Karin) Koehn. Proud Grandma to 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Dear sister of Donald Dorpat. Sister-in-law of Helen (Nick) Zuvich. She was also loved and will be missed by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A special thank you to her family and to the staff at Agrace Hospice Care and her nurse for their loving caring. Visitation Monday, March 18, 2019 at the Funeral Home 9AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 11AM. Entombment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Member of Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church of West Allis appreciated.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now