Koehn, Frances E. (Nee Dorpat) Went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, March 1, 2019 at the age of 86 years. Loving wife of the late Charles Koehn. Beloved mother to Susan (Richard) Kleikamp, Bruce (Dawn) Koehn, Janet (Dean) Johnson and Steven (Karin) Koehn. Proud Grandma to 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Dear sister of Donald Dorpat. Sister-in-law of Helen (Nick) Zuvich. She was also loved and will be missed by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A special thank you to her family and to the staff at Agrace Hospice Care and her nurse for their loving caring. Visitation Monday, March 18, 2019 at the Funeral Home 9AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 11AM. Entombment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Member of Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church of West Allis appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2019