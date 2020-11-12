1/1
Frances E. Lodde
Frances E. Lodde

Milwaukee - (nee Rodman) Born to eternal life on November 10, 2020 at the age of 96 years. Beloved wife of the late John T. Lodde Jr. Loving and devoted mother of Barbara, Patricia (James) Thomson, Thomas (Lisa) and the late John. Proud grandma of John III (Allison), Joseph and Peter Lodde. Dear great grandma of Perry and Luke Lodde. Sister of Frank Rodman and Barbara (Richard) Johnson. Further survived by step grandchildren; Chad (Patricia) Thomson, Dion Thomson and Jaime Thomson, great step grandchildren; Taylor (Lucas) Schroeder and Jordan Thomson, other relatives and friends.

Visitation on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Christ King Catholic Church, 2604 N. Swan Blvd., Wauwatosa from 10 AM until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers Memorials to a charity of your choice appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Christ King Catholic Church
NOV
18
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Christ King Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
(414) 774-5010
