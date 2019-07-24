|
Hallay, Frances At age 105, Frances Lydia Hallay passed away on July 9th at Alexian Village, Milwaukee where she had been a resident for 14 years. Born in Switzerland to Karl and Agatha, she had two brothers, Robert and Karl, and two sisters, Agatha and Marie. Frances met Alexander, her husband, in Switzerland after World War II following his escape from Germany where he was held as a prisoner of war. Following difficult post war years, Frances and Alex married and settled in France where Alex could finish his degree in Electrical Engineering. They had two children, Robert (Bob) and Lydia. In 1956 the family immigrated to the United States and initially settled in Cleveland, Ohio for several years before relocating to Fort Wayne, Indiana. She and her husband later moved to Danville, Illinois and from there to Mt. Prospect, Illinois and finally to Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Frances and Alex had been married 58 years when Alex passed away in 2004. Frances lived a very full life during her 105 years and she had many interests beyond her family. They included gardening--she had a great love of flowers and a wonderful green thumb. She could convert any plain yard into a beautiful lush and colorful garden. She also loved cooking, sewing, knitting, traveling, and spectator sports of all kinds. She was an avid swimmer for much of her life. She adored animals, especially dogs, all of whom loved her back. She enjoyed following current events and also enjoyed expressing her opinions on the state of the world. She gave unfailingly to her family and others throughout her life. She was an exceptional partner to Alex and an incredible mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Frances is survived by her son, Bob, and his wife, Geri, as well as her daughter, Lydia, and her husband, David. Also included are her six grandchildren Erik, his wife Aarica, Vanessa, Cory, his wife Amy, Monika, Lydia, her husband Matt, Logan and four great grandchildren: Regan, Reyna, Ryder, and Aiden. She is also survived by numerous nieces and cousins all still living in Switzerland. She worked very had at maintaining contact with her large and loving family "back home" enjoying the opportunity to speak her native tongue, Swiss and frequently making the trip overseas to visit with them. Our family would like to remember Frances working peacefully and happily in a garden bed on a sunny day cultivating and nurturing life while ensuring the success and happiness of each and every one of her plants and flowers. She did the same with all members in her family, nurturing and guiding them to live full and happy lives. We will always be grateful to her for creating such a foundation, being such a good example for her family and serving as an extraordinary example of a long life well-lived. We will miss her more than words can ever express. Heartfelt thanks to the kind and caring staff at Alexian Village of Milwaukee both in the Independent Living Apartments and in the Assisted Living Unit and the devoted and loving team from Horizon Hospice Care.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 24, 2019