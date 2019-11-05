Services
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 762-0154
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Divine Mercy Catholic Church
800 Marquette Ave.
South Milwaukee, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Divine Mercy Catholic Church
800 Marquette Ave.
South Milwaukee, WI
Frances Irene (Lehnherr) Rouse

Frances Irene (Lehnherr) Rouse Notice
Frances Irene Rouse (nee Lehnherr)

passed away on November 3, 2019 at the age of 94 years. She is reunited with her beloved husband, Philip. Loving mother of Mary (Gregory) Krueger, Philip III, Janet (Peter) Safranski, Judith (James) Seipel, Timothy (Jennifer), and Susan (Bruce) Greiner. Proud grandmother of Eric, Todd, Alyssa, Kimberly, Deanna, Patricia, Katrina, Mark, Matthew, Luke, Jason, Justin, Benjamin, Mitchell, Taylor, and Griffin. Great-grandmother of 20. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and countless friends.

Visitation at Divine Mercy Catholic Church (800 Marquette Ave., South Milwaukee) on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 9:00AM-11:00AM. Mass of Christian Burial Friday at church at 11:00AM. Interment at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
