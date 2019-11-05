|
Frances Irene Rouse (nee Lehnherr)
passed away on November 3, 2019 at the age of 94 years. She is reunited with her beloved husband, Philip. Loving mother of Mary (Gregory) Krueger, Philip III, Janet (Peter) Safranski, Judith (James) Seipel, Timothy (Jennifer), and Susan (Bruce) Greiner. Proud grandmother of Eric, Todd, Alyssa, Kimberly, Deanna, Patricia, Katrina, Mark, Matthew, Luke, Jason, Justin, Benjamin, Mitchell, Taylor, and Griffin. Great-grandmother of 20. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and countless friends.
Visitation at Divine Mercy Catholic Church (800 Marquette Ave., South Milwaukee) on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 9:00AM-11:00AM. Mass of Christian Burial Friday at church at 11:00AM. Interment at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019