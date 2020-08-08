Frances Jean Chartier
Spokane, WA - Frances Jean Chartier passed away on Friday, June 26. Loving wife of Richard (deceased), mother of three children: Barb (Danny), Michael (Michele), and David (Jessi). Survived by sister Marilyn Zeitz (Gilbert - deceased), brother Don Meylor (Donna). Sister of Tom Meylor (deceased). Loving grandmother of Joseph Chartier. Frances was born and married in Milwaukee, WI. She later moved to Brookfield WI and retired in Spokane WA. Fran loved to laugh, the Wisconsin State Fair, peonies, begonias, cooking, baking, knitting, and a newfound taste for Mojitos. Visit HennesseyValley.com
